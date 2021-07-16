Howard W. Smith III Sells 8,012 Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Stock

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) President Howard W. Smith III sold 8,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total transaction of $902,471.68.

Shares of Walker & Dunlop stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,939. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 206.85, a current ratio of 206.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a one year low of $47.03 and a one year high of $114.77.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.15). Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Walker & Dunlop’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is 26.01%.

WD has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $70.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 1st quarter valued at $2,111,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 5,697 shares in the last quarter. 72.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

