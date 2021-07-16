Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) Short Interest Update

Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 89,200 shares, a decline of 62.2% from the June 15th total of 235,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 892.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HWDJF shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

HWDJF remained flat at $$12.00 on Friday. Howden Joinery Group has a 52-week low of $6.60 and a 52-week high of $12.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.18.

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

