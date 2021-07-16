Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Stake Reduced by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,158 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $3,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 658.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,315,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,691,000 after buying an additional 4,614,715 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,586,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,767,000 after buying an additional 4,398,308 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,480,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,208,000 after buying an additional 2,506,565 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 398.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,848,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,517,000 after buying an additional 2,276,375 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth about $49,286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on HWM shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Argus upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.18.

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $32.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 42.05 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.09. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $36.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

