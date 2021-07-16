HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Holdings Decreased by MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,809 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 7,571 shares during the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HP in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in HP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in HP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in HP by 176.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in HP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Cowen upped their price target on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $254,242.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HPQ traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.09. The stock had a trading volume of 79,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,495,340. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.72. HP Inc. has a one year low of $16.66 and a one year high of $36.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.02.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. HP had a net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 143.70%. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. HP’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. HP’s payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.