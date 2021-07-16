HRT Financial LP Acquires Shares of 8,392 Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,392 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,927,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Masimo by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 218,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,202,000 after acquiring an additional 5,065 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Masimo by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Masimo by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,708 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Masimo alerts:

Masimo stock opened at $266.00 on Friday. Masimo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $203.81 and a fifty-two week high of $284.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $229.80. The firm has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.16 and a beta of 0.77.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Masimo had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $299.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Masimo in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.80.

Masimo Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Recommended Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.