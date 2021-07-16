HRT Financial LP Buys Shares of 35,063 AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,765,000. HRT Financial LP owned about 0.14% of AZZ at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in AZZ by 1,623.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AZZ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AZZ during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Beddow Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AZZ during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in AZZ during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AZZ opened at $51.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.52. AZZ Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.80 and a 1 year high of $57.85.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $229.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.69 million. AZZ had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AZZ Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is 32.23%.

In related news, COO Gary L. Hill sold 2,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $148,659.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,858 shares in the company, valued at $885,550.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $60,459.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AZZ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

