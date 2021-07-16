HRT Financial LP Decreases Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

HRT Financial LP cut its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 38.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,761 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VGSH. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,921,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,193,000 after acquiring an additional 237,362 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,400,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,667,000 after acquiring an additional 136,716 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,214,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,231,000 after acquiring an additional 63,795 shares during the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,914,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,826,000 after acquiring an additional 562,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,061,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,295,000 after acquiring an additional 105,832 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VGSH stock opened at $61.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.50. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $61.36 and a 12 month high of $62.21.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.017 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.