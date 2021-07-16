HRT Financial LP Invests $1.66 Million in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKH. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Black Hills in the 3rd quarter worth $611,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Black Hills in the 4th quarter worth $293,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Black Hills by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 152,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,346,000 after purchasing an additional 34,049 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Black Hills in the 4th quarter worth $354,000. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BKH stock opened at $67.87 on Friday. Black Hills Co. has a 12 month low of $51.97 and a 12 month high of $71.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.16.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.12). Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $633.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Black Hills Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.59%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BKH. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Black Hills from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Black Hills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

In related news, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $67,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 216,000 electric customers in Colorado, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

