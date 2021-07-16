HRT Financial LP Invests $1.91 Million in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 28,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,906,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,230,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $823,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,879 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,745,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529,019 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,257,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,983,000 after acquiring an additional 704,907 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,269,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,441,000 after acquiring an additional 218,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,243,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,719,000 after acquiring an additional 251,355 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Agree Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.04.

Shares of ADC stock opened at $73.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Agree Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $61.27 and a 52 week high of $73.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 41.73 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.73.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.35). Agree Realty had a net margin of 37.05% and a return on equity of 4.10%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.217 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.50%.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

