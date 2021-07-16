HRT Financial LP Purchases 85,624 Shares of Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN)

HRT Financial LP grew its position in Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) by 775.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,624 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP owned 0.33% of Conn’s worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Conn’s by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 22,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Conn’s by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,986 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Conn’s by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Conn’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 15,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.74% of the company’s stock.

CONN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet raised Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

In related news, major shareholder W.R. Stephens, Iii 2012 Trust sold 2,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total transaction of $60,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,673.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Todd Renaud sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total value of $144,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,229.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 76,981 shares of company stock valued at $2,136,972 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

CONN stock opened at $24.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.75. Conn’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $31.48. The firm has a market cap of $720.49 million, a PE ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.25. Conn’s had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $363.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.89) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Conn’s, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

