HRT Financial LP Purchases New Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DTE. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $142.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $146.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.29.

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $115.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.48. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $90.45 and a twelve month high of $121.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 12.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 2.52%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.36%.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

