HRT Financial LP Purchases New Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 193.5% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MMC. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.56.

In other news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $15,569,486.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,518,376.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $141.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $102.11 and a one year high of $142.94. The company has a market cap of $71.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.92.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.28. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 28th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 37.42%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

