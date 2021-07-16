HRT Financial LP Purchases New Position in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 54,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,000. HRT Financial LP owned about 0.09% of World Fuel Services at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INT. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in World Fuel Services in the first quarter valued at $473,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in World Fuel Services in the fourth quarter valued at $748,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in World Fuel Services by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 213,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,645,000 after purchasing an additional 17,839 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in World Fuel Services by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 20,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in World Fuel Services in the fourth quarter valued at $5,082,000. 90.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

NYSE INT opened at $30.33 on Friday. World Fuel Services Co. has a 12 month low of $18.36 and a 12 month high of $37.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.38.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is 41.74%.

In other World Fuel Services news, Director John L. Manley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total transaction of $163,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,135.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Kasbar bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.40 per share, for a total transaction of $314,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 878,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,585,747.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,628 shares of company stock worth $1,861,897. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products & services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products & services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations and military customers.

