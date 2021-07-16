HRT Financial LP Sells 23,845 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

HRT Financial LP reduced its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 73.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,845 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,337,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,692,000 after purchasing an additional 6,249 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,291,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,070,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,723,000 after acquiring an additional 108,254 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 727,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,118,000 after acquiring an additional 7,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 523,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,973,000 after acquiring an additional 83,836 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VOT opened at $233.33 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $169.29 and a 52 week high of $239.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $226.96.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.