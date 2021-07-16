HRT Financial LP Sells 262,641 Shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

HRT Financial LP reduced its holdings in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 87.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 262,641 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Athene were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Athene during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,278,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Athene during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,388,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Athene by 4,395.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 795,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,073,000 after purchasing an additional 777,418 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Athene by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 2,507,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $126,357,000 after purchasing an additional 584,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Athene by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,745,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,805,000 after purchasing an additional 552,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director H Carl Mccall sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $301,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,659.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $613,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,974,236.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,300 shares of company stock valued at $4,428,970 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATH opened at $65.16 on Friday. Athene Holding Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $30.05 and a fifty-two week high of $70.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.03. The stock has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.68.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.65. Athene had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 128.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 10.32 EPS for the current year.

ATH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Athene from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley cut Athene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Truist increased their target price on Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Athene from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.12.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

