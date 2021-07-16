Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.65.

Several brokerages have commented on HTHT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Huazhu Group from $63.20 to $65.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

Get Huazhu Group alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Huazhu Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 32,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Huazhu Group by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 229,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,316,000 after buying an additional 34,629 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Huazhu Group by 50.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 6,597 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new stake in Huazhu Group during the first quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Huazhu Group by 273.3% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. 48.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huazhu Group stock opened at $51.52 on Friday. Huazhu Group has a 52 week low of $32.45 and a 52 week high of $64.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.08.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.58. Huazhu Group had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Huazhu Group will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, oya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, and Grand Mercure.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Huazhu Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huazhu Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.