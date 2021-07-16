Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) SVP Sells $469,550.00 in Stock

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) SVP Daniel D. Herink sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $469,550.00.

Shares of Hudson Global stock opened at $18.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.28. Hudson Global, Inc. has a one year low of $8.81 and a one year high of $19.90.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. Hudson Global had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $34.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hudson Global, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hudson Global stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,602 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.93% of Hudson Global worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hudson Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About Hudson Global

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

