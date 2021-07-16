Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:HPP)

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note issued on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.55.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.42). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $192.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.20 million.

HPP has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hudson Pacific Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.06.

NYSE HPP opened at $27.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.35. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12-month low of $18.62 and a 12-month high of $30.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -695.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 1,442.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.36%.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

