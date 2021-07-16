HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:HMCOU) Shares Sold by Aristeia Capital LLC

Aristeia Capital LLC cut its position in shares of HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:HMCOU) by 43.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 268,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209,777 shares during the quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC’s holdings in HumanCo Acquisition were worth $2,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HMCOU. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in HumanCo Acquisition during the first quarter worth $43,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HumanCo Acquisition during the first quarter worth $145,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in HumanCo Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $309,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in HumanCo Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $463,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in HumanCo Acquisition during the first quarter worth $499,000.

Shares of HMCOU stock opened at $10.25 on Friday. HumanCo Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $12.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.33.

HumanCo Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

