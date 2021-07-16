Humankind US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:HKND) Shares Down 0.4%

Humankind US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:HKND)’s stock price was down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $27.44 and last traded at $27.44. Approximately 392 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 27,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.56.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.43.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Humankind US Stock ETF stock. Humankind Investments LLC acquired a new position in Humankind US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:HKND) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,756,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,882,000. Humankind US Stock ETF makes up approximately 33.5% of Humankind Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Humankind Investments LLC owned approximately 70.13% of Humankind US Stock ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

See Also: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Humankind US Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humankind US Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.