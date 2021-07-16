Hunting (LON:HTG) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hunting PLC (LON:HTG)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 212 ($2.77). Hunting shares last traded at GBX 208 ($2.72), with a volume of 139,724 shares.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hunting to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 290 ($3.79) in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Hunting from GBX 750 ($9.80) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Hunting from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

The stock has a market capitalization of £343.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 244.81. The company has a current ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65.

In related news, insider Arthur James Johnson sold 17,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 257 ($3.36), for a total value of £45,815.39 ($59,858.10).

Hunting Company Profile (LON:HTG)

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

