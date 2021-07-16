Huobi BTC Price Hits $31,400.28 on Major Exchanges (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. One Huobi BTC coin can now be bought for $31,400.28 or 1.00266582 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Huobi BTC has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. Huobi BTC has a total market capitalization of $1.25 billion and approximately $11.76 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003194 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00039529 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.58 or 0.00107214 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.33 or 0.00147932 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31,431.45 or 1.00366134 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003186 BTC.

About Huobi BTC

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,906 coins. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

