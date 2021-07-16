HUSD (HUSD) Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 16th. Over the last week, HUSD has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One HUSD coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003170 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HUSD has a market capitalization of $519.64 million and $414.81 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00049134 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002581 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00014604 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $257.53 or 0.00816114 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005837 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000355 BTC.

HUSD Profile

HUSD (CRYPTO:HUSD) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 519,473,895 coins. HUSD’s official website is www.stcoins.com . HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HUSD is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Stable Universal. The dollars backing HUSD will be held in reserve by Paxos Trust Company, a fiduciary and qualified custodian regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). On a monthly basis, a top U.S. auditing firm will perform an attestation to ensure USD reserves match the supply of HUSD. The coin has been listed on the Huobi exchange platform and can be converted to any of the four stable coins supported by the stable coin solution: PAX, TUSD, GUSD, and USDC. For investors, they can deposit any of the stable coins on the all-in-one stable coin solution, and it will immediately convert it and store it as HUSD. When investors want to withdraw their coins, they have withdrawal options to choose from any of the four stable coins. “

