Hush Trading 32.3% Lower This Week (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. One Hush coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000436 BTC on popular exchanges. Hush has a market cap of $1.45 million and approximately $1,475.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hush has traded 32.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hush alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.22 or 0.00299215 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.68 or 0.00121532 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.85 or 0.00166085 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00007108 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003023 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Hush

Hush is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,427,077 coins. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hush is myhush.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Hush Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hush and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.