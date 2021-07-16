HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, an increase of 102.6% from the June 15th total of 922,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 407,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
HUTCHMED stock opened at $38.10 on Friday. HUTCHMED has a 52-week low of $23.67 and a 52-week high of $40.69. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.75.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in HUTCHMED by 1.9% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 19,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in HUTCHMED by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in HUTCHMED by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in HUTCHMED by 182.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 17.6% in the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 7,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. 31.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
HUTCHMED Company Profile
HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.
