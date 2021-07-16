HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, an increase of 102.6% from the June 15th total of 922,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 407,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

HUTCHMED stock opened at $38.10 on Friday. HUTCHMED has a 52-week low of $23.67 and a 52-week high of $40.69. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.75.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in HUTCHMED by 1.9% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 19,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in HUTCHMED by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in HUTCHMED by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in HUTCHMED by 182.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 17.6% in the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 7,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. 31.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HCM. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of HUTCHMED from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

HUTCHMED Company Profile

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

