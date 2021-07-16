HUTCHMED (LON:HCM) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (LON:HCM)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 560 ($7.32). HUTCHMED shares last traded at GBX 544 ($7.11), with a volume of 88,669 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £4.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -35.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 433.24.

About HUTCHMED (LON:HCM)

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

