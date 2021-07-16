Hutner Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Hutner Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 25,005 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,000. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 1.0% of Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,373,000,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,370,449 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $17,757,293,000 after acquiring an additional 6,619,930 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at about $241,988,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 55,390.7% during the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,470,943 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $195,823,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,149,043 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,300,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $2,039,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,674.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total value of $90,158.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,011,152.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,874,720. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. HSBC upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.93.

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.64. 101,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,737,142. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $234.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.91. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.83 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.627 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

