Hutner Capital Management Inc. Has $1.92 Million Stock Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Hutner Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Franco-Nevada comprises approximately 1.3% of Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the first quarter worth $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 63.3% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Franco-Nevada during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Franco-Nevada during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in Franco-Nevada during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FNV shares. TD Securities raised their target price on Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays lowered Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$250.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franco-Nevada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.25.

FNV stock traded down $4.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.38. 20,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,794. Franco-Nevada Co. has a twelve month low of $105.62 and a twelve month high of $166.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.01, a P/E/G ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.88.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 54.79%. The business had revenue of $308.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.75 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.19%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

