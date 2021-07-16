Hutner Capital Management Inc. Has $3.43 Million Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Hutner Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,923 shares during the period. Enbridge makes up 2.2% of Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $3,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Enbridge by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in Enbridge by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,112 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 23,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,379 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. 48.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ENB traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.25. 21,951 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,731,266. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.57. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.97 and a 12 month high of $41.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.88.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Enbridge had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.6778 per share. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.87%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ENB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$52.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.23.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

