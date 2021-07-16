Hutner Capital Management Inc. Has $5.39 Million Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Hutner Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,991 shares during the period. Altria Group makes up 3.5% of Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $5,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 7,290 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,422,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,769,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 13,444 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 76,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after buying an additional 9,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MO. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of MO stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $47.62. The stock had a trading volume of 63,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,153,387. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.83 and a 12 month high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 215.81%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 78.90%.

In other news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Recommended Story: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.