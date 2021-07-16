Hutner Capital Management Inc. Has $8.38 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Hutner Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 5.5% of Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth about $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth about $39,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 66.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNJ has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.70.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $168.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,247,191. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.29. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $173.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $443.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

