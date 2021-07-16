Hutner Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Hutner Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,971 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern accounts for approximately 2.3% of Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $263.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $180.30 and a 12-month high of $295.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $273.80. The stock has a market cap of $65.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.81%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NSC shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $301.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.41.

In other news, CEO James A. Squires sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.08, for a total transaction of $5,561,600.00. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.21, for a total value of $19,754,700.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,700 shares of company stock worth $26,383,010. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

