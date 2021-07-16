Hutner Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Hutner Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises 1.4% of Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 21.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.2% in the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 154,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 52.3% during the first quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.6% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 21,464 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Titus Wealth Management raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 14.9% during the first quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 1,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $212.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,663,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,931,175. The stock has a market cap of $185.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.06 and a 1-year high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 49.57%.

UPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.92.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

