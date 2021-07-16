Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) by 680.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 166,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,393 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.42% of Hydrofarm Holdings Group worth $10,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the first quarter worth $116,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the first quarter valued at $138,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the first quarter worth about $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HYFM opened at $49.47 on Friday. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.59 and a 12 month high of $95.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.67.

HYFM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Hydrofarm Holdings Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.83.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Profile

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

