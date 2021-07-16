HyperCash Achieves Market Capitalization of $29.00 Million (HC)

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 16th. HyperCash has a market capitalization of $29.00 million and approximately $3.68 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, HyperCash has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HyperCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.64 or 0.00002046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,439.38 or 0.99959219 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00034995 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.49 or 0.01187489 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.44 or 0.00360668 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.06 or 0.00365812 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006350 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00005447 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004881 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00050289 BTC.

HyperCash Coin Profile

HC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. The official website for HyperCash is h.cash . The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

HyperCash Coin Trading

