HyperQuant 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $3,879.00 (HQT)

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. HyperQuant has a market cap of $23,845.86 and $3,879.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HyperQuant has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HyperQuant coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003191 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00048541 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002523 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00014151 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $252.35 or 0.00804788 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005880 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000353 BTC.

HyperQuant Profile

HyperQuant is a coin. HyperQuant’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. HyperQuant’s official website is hyperquant.net . The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HyperQuant is medium.com/hyperquant . HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperQuant is a decentralised financial service that creates an all-around quantitative framework enhanced by cutting-edge risk management AI and through the use of blockchain technology to ensure stability and reliability of the system to the developers of algorithmic trading software. The Hyper Quant platform offers Business-2-Customer and Business-2-Business use cases. As a B2C offers advice based on smart trading bots, intelligent Telegram bot and trading-mining software. On the other end, B2B allows increasing token liquidity through the market making feature, hedge-fund software and quantitative framework. The HQT token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that provides access to crypto trading bots, market making and hedging software. “

