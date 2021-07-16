I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.78 Per Share

Brokerages predict that I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) will announce earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for I-Mab’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.90) and the highest is ($0.65). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that I-Mab will report full-year earnings of ($2.85) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.95) to ($1.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.74) to ($0.53). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow I-Mab.

Get I-Mab alerts:

IMAB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. China Renaissance Securities lifted their price target on I-Mab from $78.91 to $102.98 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of I-Mab in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of I-Mab in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of I-Mab from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. I-Mab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in I-Mab during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in I-Mab by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 34,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in I-Mab during the first quarter valued at about $182,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in I-Mab during the fourth quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the first quarter worth about $402,000. Institutional investors own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

I-Mab stock opened at $74.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.96 and a beta of 0.75. I-Mab has a 52 week low of $27.50 and a 52 week high of $85.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.31.

I-Mab Company Profile

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on I-Mab (IMAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for I-Mab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I-Mab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.