I/O Coin (IOC) 1-Day Volume Hits $871.00

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. I/O Coin has a market capitalization of $1.27 million and approximately $871.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One I/O Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0668 or 0.00000210 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, I/O Coin has traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get I/O Coin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.38 or 0.00368915 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002838 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000226 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00012097 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001492 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $498.24 or 0.01565961 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin Coin Profile

I/O Coin (IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,988,839 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin . The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for I/O Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for I/O Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.