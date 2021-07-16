IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after National Bank Financial lowered their price target on the stock from C$6.25 to C$6.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. IAMGOLD traded as low as $2.82 and last traded at $2.82, with a volume of 296480 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.96.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on IAG. Zacks Investment Research lowered IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James set a $4.00 price objective on IAMGOLD and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded IAMGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IAMGOLD presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.59.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in IAMGOLD during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. tru Independence LLC increased its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the 1st quarter worth $93,000. 46.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The mining company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $297.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.79 million. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

