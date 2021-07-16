IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Price Target Cut to C$6.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) had its target price lowered by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 69.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IMG. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$4.85 target price on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. National Bank Financial increased their target price on IAMGOLD to C$6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.51.

Shares of IMG traded down C$0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$3.54. The company had a trading volume of 632,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,767. IAMGOLD has a twelve month low of C$3.53 and a twelve month high of C$7.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.08. The stock has a market cap of C$1.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.43.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$376.62 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that IAMGOLD will post 0.2991803 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

