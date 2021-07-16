IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Price Target Lowered to C$4.50 at Canaccord Genuity

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. National Bankshares decreased their target price on IAMGOLD from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on IAMGOLD to C$6.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$4.85 price objective on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IAMGOLD presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.51.

Shares of IMG traded down C$0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$3.54. The stock had a trading volume of 632,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,767. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.46, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.51. IAMGOLD has a fifty-two week low of C$3.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.07.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$376.62 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD will post 0.2991803 earnings per share for the current year.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

