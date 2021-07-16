Ï„Bitcoin (Î¤BTC) Price Reaches $11,493.32

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. Ï„Bitcoin has a market cap of $3.56 million and approximately $4,384.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ï„Bitcoin has traded down 12.5% against the dollar. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $11,493.32 or 0.36577921 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003184 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00037930 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00102671 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.67 or 0.00145360 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,411.93 or 0.99969600 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Ï„Bitcoin Coin Profile

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Buying and Selling Ï„Bitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ï„Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ï„Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

