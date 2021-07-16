ICE ROCK MINING (ROCK2) Price Reaches $0.0064 on Top Exchanges

ICE ROCK MINING (CURRENCY:ROCK2) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. One ICE ROCK MINING coin can now be purchased for about $0.0064 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ICE ROCK MINING has traded 30.3% lower against the dollar. ICE ROCK MINING has a total market cap of $99,900.39 and $157.00 worth of ICE ROCK MINING was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ICE ROCK MINING Coin Profile

ICE ROCK MINING’s total supply is 15,724,272 coins. ICE ROCK MINING’s official message board is medium.com/@dias.kurmanov . ICE ROCK MINING’s official Twitter account is @icerockmining and its Facebook page is accessible here . ICE ROCK MINING’s official website is icerockmining.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The ROCK2 token is an Ethereum-based token that allows users to buy mining power in the Ice Rock Mining operation. “

ICE ROCK MINING Coin Trading

