ICHI (ICHI) Trading Down 16.7% This Week

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 16th. One ICHI coin can now be bought for approximately $2.91 or 0.00009213 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ICHI has traded 16.7% lower against the dollar. ICHI has a market capitalization of $9.33 million and $2.67 million worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003173 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00038269 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.73 or 0.00103769 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.87 or 0.00145461 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,551.90 or 1.00048912 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003167 BTC.

About ICHI

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,210,468 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ICHI

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICHI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICHI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

