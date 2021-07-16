Iconic Token (ICNQ) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $807.00

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. Iconic Token has a market cap of $2.66 million and approximately $807.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Iconic Token has traded 18.9% lower against the dollar. One Iconic Token coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000838 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00039662 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.28 or 0.00107630 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.63 or 0.00146385 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31,901.07 or 1.00155058 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003152 BTC.

Iconic Token Coin Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,957,313 coins. Iconic Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconicholding . The official website for Iconic Token is iconicholding.com/icnq-token . Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab

Iconic Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using US dollars.

