Idavoll Network (IDV) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $113,891.00

Idavoll Network (CURRENCY:IDV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. One Idavoll Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0105 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges. Idavoll Network has a market capitalization of $8.36 million and $113,891.00 worth of Idavoll Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Idavoll Network has traded down 4.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003153 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00038791 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.71 or 0.00106259 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.39 or 0.00146203 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,760.37 or 1.00101913 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Idavoll Network Profile

Idavoll Network’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 796,227,572 coins. Idavoll Network’s official Twitter account is @IdavollN

Idavoll Network Coin Trading

