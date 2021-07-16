IDEX (IDEX) Market Capitalization Tops $19.27 Million

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. IDEX has a total market capitalization of $19.27 million and $3.06 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IDEX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0332 or 0.00000106 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, IDEX has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get IDEX alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003194 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00048675 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003194 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002667 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00014230 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $259.30 or 0.00827981 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005878 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000349 BTC.

About IDEX

IDEX (CRYPTO:IDEX) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 580,310,723 coins. The official website for IDEX is idex.market . IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

IDEX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IDEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.