Idle Trading Down 13.3% Over Last 7 Days (IDLE)

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. One Idle coin can now be bought for about $3.75 or 0.00011988 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Idle has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar. Idle has a market capitalization of $8.71 million and approximately $146,919.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003197 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00038034 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.52 or 0.00100691 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.39 or 0.00145005 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,328.71 or 1.00093745 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003186 BTC.

About Idle

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,320,829 coins. Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com . The official website for Idle is idle.finance

Idle Coin Trading

