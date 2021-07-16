IG Gold (IGG) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $13,308.00

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. One IG Gold coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IG Gold has a total market capitalization of $3.65 million and $13,308.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, IG Gold has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get IG Gold alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000537 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001880 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00039662 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00048566 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About IG Gold

IG Gold is a coin. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,132,126,676 coins and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 coins. The official message board for IG Gold is medium.com/@IGGalaxy . The official website for IG Gold is www.iggalaxy.com . The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming . IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @IG_Galaxy and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IGG is the native token within the IGGalaxy which will power the IG esports ecosystem. The TRC20 token will fundamentally disrupt the way stakeholders within the esports landscape interact and exchange value. Coupled with smart contracts, IGG will have real-world utility for gamers, teams, brands and the wider public. “

IG Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IG Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IG Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IG Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IG Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.