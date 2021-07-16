IG Group (LON:IGG) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 856 ($11.18). IG Group shares last traded at GBX 845 ($11.04), with a volume of 459,001 shares.

IGG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of IG Group from GBX 940 ($12.28) to GBX 1,025 ($13.39) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,097 ($14.33) price objective on shares of IG Group in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of IG Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 1,035 ($13.52) target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 991.75 ($12.96).

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 861.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.61, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.45.

IG Group Holdings plc operates as a multi-platform trading company worldwide. It offers CFDs (contracts for difference), are derivative contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price; and spread betting that allow clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, and to use the same range of risk-mitigation measures.

